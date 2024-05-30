ICYMI: BTS Pics Of Ranbir Kapoor From Animal. Courtesy His Hair Stylist

Aalim Hakim shared this image. (courtesy: AalimHakim)

Months after Ranbir Kapoor's Animal released in theatres, the conversation around it refuses to die. On Thursday, hair stylist Aalim Hakim shared a couple of BTS pictures of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal. In the pictures shared, Ranbir Kapoor's face is smeared with blood. In one click, he can be seen smoking. FYI, Ranbir Kapoor played double chracters in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial and these pictures feature him as Aziz who comes at the end of the film (no more a spoiler alert). Aalim Hakim mentioned in the post that he clicked the pictures on the set as the official photographer left early due to some commitments.

Aalim Hakim wrote in the caption, "Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz in ANIMAL.These are a few pictures clicked by me on the sets of movie ANIMAL on the day of Aziz intro shoot and the best part for me in these pictures is the emotion you can see in Ranbir's eyes." He continued, "The looks of the film is gonna remain very close to my heart. I remember when Ranbir was just sitting Next to me after he finished the shot I requested him to allow me to click few pictures as the official photographer had to leave early because of some emergency." He concluded the post with these words, "Audience has given lot of love to all the looks of Ranbir in Animal and Aziz's character has made a solid impact . The genius Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy deserves all the credit to bring out the best in all of us as a creative person."

The comments section was swamped with reactions from fans. A user wrote, "Splendid." Another comment read, "Damn!" As Aziz's character will be developed in the next installment of Animal, many users commented, "Animal 2". Take a look at the post here:

FYI, A couple of days ago, Aalim Hakim shared a few pictures of Ranbir Kapoor's new hair style. In the pictures shared, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sporting a fresh hair cut and stubble. He can be seen wearing black-rimmed spectacles. Sharing the pictures, Aalim Hakim simply wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor." Take a look:

Speaking of Animal, it minted a whopping amount of money at the box office last year despite receiving criticism from a section of the audience and critics. Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor Award (Popular Category) at the 69th Filmfare Awards for Animal.