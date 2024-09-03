New Day, New Set Of Maternity Pics Of Mom-To-Be Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to welcome their first child. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in June this year, hosted the baby shower in August. Now, the mom-to-be has treated her fans to pictures from her maternity shoot. The actress wore two different floor-length gowns for her pregnancy shoot. The first few images showed Yuvika in a pristine white dress featuring a thigh-high slit. She also posed with her hand on her baby bump against a pink floral backdrop. She also carried a bouquet of white lilies in her hand. For her second look, Yuvika Chaudhary slipped into a nude stone-encrusted gown. Yuvika simply captioned the post with a red heart and an evil eye emoji. Reacting to the post, Prince Narula dropped a red heart and fire emojis. Gauahar Khan commented, "Bless Bless Bless." Divya Agarwal added, "So pretty," with two red heart emojis. Arti Singh said, "Hayeeee bless u baby."

In August, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary hosted a baby shower, which was attended by their close friends and family. While Yuvika dressed in a white outfit, Prince opted for a blue shirt and white pants for the occasion. The attendees present at the event included Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai, Raftaar, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahhi Vij, Aryamaann Seth and Nisha Rawal among others. Yuvika Chaudhary wrote in the caption, "Every day I feel is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning. Yeah, everything is beautiful Grateful, grateful and grateful every second every minute. Thank you for each and everyone blessing us. Thanks for your blessings. Counting down the days until we meet our precious bundle."



On June 25, Prince Narula announced that his wife was pregnant through a social media post, featuring a toy vehicle kept beside his own red car. He also added a long caption along with the post. Reacting to the good news Prince's Roadies co-partner Rannvijay commented, “Toooooo good”. “Mubarakaan,” wrote Neha Dhupia.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary met on the set of Bigg Boss 9. They got married on October 12, 2018, in Mumbai and are now expecting their first child together.