New Day, New Pics From Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Haldi Festivities

Parineeti and Raghav at their haldi. (courtesy: raghavchadha88)

Parineeti and Raghav had an intimate destination wedding in the presence of close friends and family members in Udaipur, Rajasthan last month. They also hosted a reception for them there. The couple hosted their haldi, sangeet and mehendi ceremony there as well. Speaking of the haldi ceremony, AAP leader Raghav Chadha shared new photos from the ceremony on his Instagram stories on Saturday. In some of the photos, he and Parineeti can be seen posing together. Another shot features a click of the happy bride. There is also a candid shot of Raghav Chadha from the ceremony.

See the photos shared by Raghav Chadha here:

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week.

Parineeti Chopra's wedding gift for husband Raghav Chadha was a special song called O Piya that she had sung and recorded for him. Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, "To my husband...The most important song I've ever sung...walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words... what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa. So grateful for everyone who helped make this song come alive."

After the wedding, the couple shared an extensive thank you note. It read "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."