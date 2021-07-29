'Never Understood Why I Was Trolled,' Writes Celina Jaitly On Old Breastfeeding Pic

Celina Jaitly shared this image.(courtesy celinajaitlyofficial)

Celina Jaitly shared a picture from a magazine shoot, in which she can be seen breastfeeding her child. The actress revealed that the picture was from Stardust magazine and that it was taken about 9 years ago and added that she was massively trolled for "sharing one of the most blessed times of my life." She wrote: "I was surprised to be trolled tremendously on social media for this particular shot published in the magazine." The actress added that she failed to understand why she was trolled for the picture and how it affected her. She wrote in her post: "I never understood why I was trolled. If you are overweight they troll you, if you look great they troll you, how your baby kicks about freely seems to them as neglect without ever giving a break to the mother who is constantly judged. Why must anyone even feel entitled to guess reasons behind everything someone like me does which is not according to their preconceived notions."

The actress added that when the picture was taken, she was recovering from her C- section twin childbirth. She added, "In reality me and my 1 month old twins were actually enjoying a very rare, cool but sunny day by our poolside in Dubai, I was still recovering from my C- section twin childbirth and the babies were kicking about their legs feeling free during one of the hottest months of Dubai."

The actress wondered why she was being "judged." She added that she was even accused for "neglecting" one of her twins. "I took great care of myself during pregnancy as I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes due to surge of twin hormones hence in order to protect my babies I followed a very strict diet & exercise routine under doctors supervision. This in turn lead to me being healthier than ever before post the birth of my 1st set of twins. Why was I being judged? The twin who is on the mat, the doctors suspected dysplasia of the hip in twins (a condition which happens in multiple births), hence we always looked for opportunities to let him freely kick to keep an eye on the condition, however I was immensely harassed for apparently "neglecting" him by putting him next to me on the mat," she wrote.

The former beauty queen signed off the post with these words: "Before we jump to conclusions about someone please do remember a picture may be perfect but behind it sometimes are stories of many imperfections and challenges overcome with great tenacity. At that time I didn't want to distract myself away from the joy of my first motherhood but the evoking of that memory today told me to definitely share this story. I wish people would understand that there's no way to be a perfect mother and a million ways to be a good one."

Celina Jaitly is a former beauty queen and actress. She has featured in films such as No Entry, Apna Sapna Money Money, Tom, Dick, And Harry, Zinda and Golmaal Returns among others. Celina is married to hotelier Peter Haag and the couple are parents to Viraaj Haag and Winston Haag.

Celina, who is also a gay rights activist and has been actively associated with the LQBTQ movement for over 18 years, was last seen in the 2012 film Will You Marry Me?