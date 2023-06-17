Neha Kakkar Shares Mushy Post For Husband Rohanpreet Singh After Rumours Of Separation

Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh. (courtesy: nehakakkar)

Are Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh really parting ways? It seems otherwise, going by the singer's latest post. On Friday, Neha shared some loved-up photos of herself and her “hubby” and wrote: “Back in town from the best holidays spent with Hubby!” with a heart icon. In the snaps, the couple look madly in love, smiling with all their hearts. Neha's post arrived amid reports about her rumoured separation with Rohanpreet. These rumours started doing on the Internet after fans noticed Rohanpreet's absence at Neha's 35th birthday celebrations in Mumbai. He didn't post a birthday wish for her, fueling the speculation. But with Neha's latest post, it seems all is well between the couple.



Reacting to the singer's latest Instagram entry, Rohanpreet Singh commented: “What a trip, my love (red heart icon).” Neha's brother Tony Kakkar also dropped a comment. It read: “Kitne pyaare dono (how lovely you two are).” Her sister Sonu Kakkar dropped black heart icons to express her love for the couple.



Take a look:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh featured in headlines after he was MIA at her 35th birthday party on June 6. When she shared pictures from the celebrations, a few users rushed to the comments section and asked her why her husband wasn't with her on her birthday. “Aapke Rohan ji nahi dikhayi de rahe aapke sath (Rohan ji isn't seen with you in these pictures),” and “where is husband” were some of the reactions on her posts.



A few days later, Neha Kakkar shared a clip from her birthday party, in which she can be seen dancing with her family and Dhanashree Verma. “I love how Nehu, Dhana, Guddu and especially Mom are dancing to Balenciaga. Looks like we're living the song!” she wrote. But soon, her post was filled with questions like “Rohan sir kyu nahi hai (why Rohan sir is not in this clip)” and “Rohan sir kahan hai (where is Rohan sir)?”





Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24, 2020, in a lavish ceremony in New Delhi.