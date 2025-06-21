<i>Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's</i> Lataa Saberwal Confirms Separation With Sanjeev Seth: "Please Respect My And My Family's Peace"

Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth are both known for their roles in the popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress took to her Instagram stories earlier today and confirmed that she has separated from her husband Sanjeev Seth after 16 years of marriage.

She requested everyone to respect her and her family's privacy during this difficult phase in life.

What's Happening

Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth known for their onscreen portrayals in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have officially confirmed their separation after 16 years of marriage.

Lataa Saberwal took to her Instagram stories, and wrote, "After a prolonged silence... I declare that I (Lataa Saberwal) have been separated from my husband (Mr Sanjeev Seth). I give gratitude to him for giving me a lovely son. I wish him all the best for his future life. I request everyone to please respect my and my family's peace and not to ask any questions or call regarding this. GRATITUDE."

Instagram/Lataa Saberwal

About Lataa Saberwal And Sanjeev Seth

Lataa and Sanjeev gained immense popularity after playing the role of Akshara's (Hina Khan) parents in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is one of the longest and most successfully running television shows.

Lataa and Sanjeev met on the sets of the show and got married in 2009. This is Sanjeev's second marriage, he was earlier married to actor Resham Tipnis from 1993 to 2004. He has two children from that relationship, a son Aarav and a daughter Rishika.

Work

Lataa Saberwal is known for other television series such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, and Naaginn. She has also worked in films such as Ishq Vishk, Vivah, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Sanjeev's filmography includes shows such as Aashirwad, Karishma Kaa Karishma, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki. He has worked in Junaid Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's Maharaj on OTT and will next be seen in De De Pyaar De 2 with Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.

In A Nutshell

Television actors Lataa Saberwal and Sanjeev Seth have officially separated. The actress took to her Instagram stories to confirm the news and at the same time requested for some privacy.