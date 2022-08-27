Shehnaaz Gill Sings Neha Kakkar's Song Taaron Ke Shehar In This Video

A still from Shehnaaz Gill's video. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film, is going viral on social media. The actor-singer shared a video of her singing Neha Kakkar's Taaron Ke Shehar song on Instagram. On Saturday, Shehnaaz shared the video with five star emojis in her caption. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen in a casual look, singing the above-mentioned song flawlessly. Her video garnered over four lakh views in just two hours since she posted. Many of her fans flooded her comments section with compliments and heart and fire emojis. One of her fans commented, "Your voice makes me forget my worries, calm my mind and make me feel relaxed."

On Thursday, Shehnaaz shared another song video, where she is seen dedicating Vishal Mishra's Kaise Hua to her fans. Her caption read, "This is for my fans. Thank you Vishal Mishra for making a special one."

Shehnaaz often shares reels and posts to keep her fans updated. The actor-singer recently shared a reel of her enjoying nature with her brother Shehbaz Gill. Her caption read, "Look deep into nature, then you will understand life better." This post has garnered about a million views on Instagram.

Shehnaaz had shared another reel with her brother Shehbaz from the beach.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her appearance in Bigg Boss season 13. Her chemistry with the late Sidharth Shukla was a big hit among her fans. Shehnaaz will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film, also starring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.