Actor Avneet Kaur, 20, Buys A Swanky Car. See What She Posted

TV star Avneet Kaur believes that this is the year of her dreams coming true and that does seem to be the case - the 20-year-old will soon make her big Bollywood debut, along with two big stars - Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangana Ranaut in Tiku Weds Sheru (more on that later). The actress recently managed to strike off one pointer from her bucket list - to purchase a swanky car. She recently bought a Range Rover, which is reportedly worth Rs 80 lakh. Posting a few pictures with her car, Avneet Kaur wrote in her caption: "This is my year of dreams coming true." She added the hashtags #2022,#bucketlist, #anotherone and #blessed to her post.

The comments section of Avneet Kaur's post was filled with congratulatory messages from her Instafam. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra wrote: "Congratulations." Singer Neha Kakkar's comment on her post read, "Proud of you girl."

The actress will next be seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kangana Ranaut. Sharing a picture with co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet wrote in her Instagram post: "Last 3 months have been nothing less but a major emotional drill. I still remember the day I was selected for this beautiful film. Ending this beautiful journey of hard work, love, pain and plethora of beautiful memories today. Tiku Weds Sheru will see you soon."

Avneet Kaur stepped into the Hindi entertainment industry at the age of 8. She participated in the reality dance show Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She briefly appeared in a season of Jhalak Dilhla Jaa as a choreographer. She made her acting debut in 2012 in a TV show titled Meri Maa. She is all set to make her big Bollywood debut.