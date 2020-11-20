Neha Dhupia's Post About 'Equal Parenting' Is A Shout-Out To Husband Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia shared this photo (courtesy nehadhupia)

Highlights Neha Dhupia shared pics from Mehr's birthday

She shared a shout-out for husband Angad Bedi

"Angad Bedi, you are all I need," she wrote

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi celebrated their daughter Mehr's second birthday earlier this week - the couple had put together a Mickey Mouse-themed birthday party for little Mehr. On Friday, Neha shared glimpses of how much fun the birthday party with ROFL behind-the-scene moments of what made it a great success. Neha also attached a little note on parenting to her post, along with a huge shout-out for Angad Bedi for sharing the load. "Parenting is all about the ultimate balancing act and on all days exhaustion level 100... and of course getting the birthday party theme just right! Angad Bedi, you are all I need. #EqualParenting," Neha Dhupia captioned Mehr's birthday photos.

On Mehr's birthday, Neha dedicated this adorable message to Mehr: "Our little baby girl... may you always be curious, sing even if you don't know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn, chase butterflies, spread joy wherever you go, light up the room with your adorable smile and roar the loudest cause deep down you will always be our little Simbaa! Happy Birthday our doll."

Angad Bedi, sharing a beautiful father-daughter moment, wrote this for Mehr: "Today at 11:25 am you were born to us... Happy birthday to our baby girl 'Mehr' she turns two today. Our lives have been a blessing since you arrived. We are lucky to have you. Thank you for choosing us as your parents."

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in a sudden and hush hush wedding in May 2018. Later, they revealed they rushed with the wedding as Neha was pregnant. Mehr Dhupia Bedi was born to the couple in November 2018.