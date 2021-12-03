Neha Dhupia Shared This Note For Her Baby Son. Cute Na?

Neha Dhupia with her baby. (courtesy: nehadhupia)

Neha Dhupia, who welcomed her second child, a baby boy in October this year, shared a super cute picture of herself with her baby son. The occasion, you ask? Well, her little one just turned 2-months-old on Friday. To celebrate the day, Neha Dhupia shared a super cute picture, in which the mother-sin duo could be seen twinning in white outfits. "Two months of relentlessly loving you our baby boy... Uff! My heart is full." She accompanied her post with a heart emoji. The post got a whole lot of love from her Instafam.

Take a look at the post:

This is how Angad Bedi shared the news of the baby's arrival. He wrote: "Bedis' boy is here! The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. Waheguru mehr kare. Neha Dhupia, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi at a private ceremony in New Delhi in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr in the same year. Angad Bedi starred in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

On the work front, Neha Dhupia was last seen in the short film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. She also featured as one of the gang leaders on Roadies Revolution. Neha, a former beauty queen, is best-known for her performances in films such as Singh Is King, Hindi Medium, Tumhari Sulu and Lust Stories among many others.