Neha Dhupia And Angad Bedi, Dealing With Parenthood, Share Glimpse Of Their Baby Boy

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi in still from Instagram video (courtesy angadbedi)

Highlights Angad shared an adorable video on Instagram

The video features just a glimpse of their newborn son

"My heart," Neha Dhupia wrote in the comments

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are dealing with parenthood just fine - they are giddy with happiness. On Thursday, the couple brought the baby home from hospital and on Friday morning, the new dad couldn't resist but share a glimpse of their newborn on Instagram. The video begins with Angad and Neha sharing a loved up moment and switches to Angad adorably admiring his son's feet - he can't believe how tiny the baby feet are. Amused, Angad Bedi even wrote down a caption about his baby's feet. "My heart," Neha Dhupia wrote in the comments section. Here's how new parents Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia checked into on Instagram:

On Thursday evening, the couple patiently posed for the paparazzi on their way back home from the hospital. While Neha cradled her baby boy in her arms, Angad Bedi was spotted carrying daughter Mehr. Neha Dhupia carefully shielded the baby's face from the popping flashlights.

On October 3, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their second child, a baby son. Announcing the arrival of their baby boy on social media, Angad Bedi wrote: "The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well." Neha and Angad are already parents to a girl named Mehr, who was born in 2018. In his post, Angad Bedi adorably added: "Mehr is ready to pass on the 'baby' title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here! Waheguru mehr kare. Neha, thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Let's make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now."

Since then, Angad Bedi has shared these behind-the-scene glimpses of what went down at the hospital before the baby's arrival:

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married in May 2018 at a gurudwara in Delhi. In terms of work, Neha Dhupia was last seen in 2020 short film titled Devi. She also features as a Gang Leader on MTV Roadies. Angad Bedi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.