Neetu Kapoor Remembers Sister-In-Law Ritu Nanda On Her Death Anniversary

Neetu Kapoor remembered her late sister-in-law Ritu Nanda on her first death anniversary on Thursday. She posted a throwback picture of herself with Ritu Nanda on her Instagram story. The photograph also features Neetu Kapoor's husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor, and filmmaker Karan Johar. Neetu Kapoor remembered Ritu Nanda with these words: "Miss you Ritu. You will always be remembered today and always." Ritu Nanda was the sister of Rishi, Randhir, Rajiv and Rima Kapoor, and she was married to industrialist Rajan Nanda. They have a daughter, Nitasha, and a son, Nikhil, who married Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda in 1997. Ritu Nanda was the grandmother of Shweta and Nikhil's children Navya Naveli and Agastya.

This is what Neetu Kapoor posted:

Screenshot of Neetu Kapoor's Instagram story.

On Ritu Nanda's death last year, Neetu Kapoor shared throwback pictures of herself with her late sister-in-law and she wrote: "My dearest may your soul rest in peace." Ritu Nanda's funeral was attended by members of the Bachchan as well as Kapoor family, including Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, who met on the sets of the 1974 film Zehreela Insaan, got married in 1980. Rishi Kapoor died of cancer at the age of 67 in a Mumbai hospital on April 30, last year. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir, who is a renowned Bollywood actor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is a Delhi-based jewellery designer.