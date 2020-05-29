Neetu Kapoor Gave Daughter Riddhima A Haircut. See Pic

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this image. (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor is spending a lot of quality time with mom Neetu Kapoor, in coronavirus lockdown. Neetu and Riddhima, on Friday, grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list with Neetu's haircut for her daughter. Riddhima shared a few pictures of herself in her new haircut on her Instagram stories and thanked her mom. In one of the pictures, Riddhima wrote, "When mum is a pro in haircut," and hashtagged the picture with "supermom." In another picture, Riddhima wrote, "Thanks mom" and dropped a heart emoticon. Take a look at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's new look here:

Riddhima, who is missing her dad, keeps treating her Instafam to priceless throwback pictures featuring Rishi Kapoor from her throwback treasury. Rishi Kapoor was claimed by cancer on April 30, 2020. Riddhima shared a picture of herself with Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram stories and it has our heart. In the picture, the trio can be seen smiling for the camera in ethnic outfits. Sharing the picture, Riddhima wrote, "Love you." Take a look:

On Thursday, Riddhima shared a picture of her parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu, twinning in black, can be seen posing for a picture together. Sharing the picture, Riddhima captioned it with a heart emoticon.

Rishi Kapoor, star of films such as Amar Akbar Anthony, Chandni, Bobby and many others, was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He underwent treatment in New York for 11 months and returned to India in September last year. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Jhootha Kahin Ka.