Neena Gupta Wanted To 'Show Off' Something - Spot It In The Pic

Neena Gupta in a still from the video. (courtesy: neenagupta)

Highlights Neena Gupta shared a new video on Instagram

"Don't think I am mad," wrote Neena Gupta

She was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan

As the name suggests, Neena Gupta's "Sach Kahoon Toh" series of videos are replete with truth and we simply love them. In today's episode, the actress talked about the latest addition to her jewellery collection - a necklace that she can be seen wearing in the video. The veteran actress talked about how she can't wear the necklace anywhere , given the current situation of lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Ms Gupta decided to make the most of the situation and said that she wanted to "show it off" to her Instafam. "Don't think I am mad but I wanted to show it off to you," Neena Gupta said in the video.

The Badhaai Ho actress also talked about how she spends her days, dressed in night suits. "Mera toh pura din aaj kal night suit mein beet jata hai. Hum log ghar mein taiyar nahi hote. Sirf bahar jane pe taiyyar hote hain," she said.

Neena Gupta added that sharing the post on her social media profile didn't seem like a bad idea. "Kamse kam aap log ye dekh ke kuch achcha likh denge. Nahi bhi likhoge, toh bhi theek hai. Toh socha thoda show-off kar dun. Social media me dikha ke khush hojaun."

Check out Neena Gupta's post here:

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo. The actress' impressive filmography includes films like Badhaai Ho, Raat Ke Saudagar, Bhagvad Gita, Veer, Mulk and Panga among many others.