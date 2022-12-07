Neena Gupta Has Fashion Advice And It Involves Tinted Glasses

Neena Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta's Instagram is a treasure trove of throwback images, personal and professional updates as well as solid life advice. Now, we can add fashion advice to the mix. The veteran actress, on Tuesday, shared an image of herself in a red saree and tinted sunglasses. Along with the image, Neena Gupta also shared a valuable piece of fashion advice. She wrote: “My new style...Andhere mein lagna ho acha, tinted glasses pehen lo baccha (If you want to look good in the dark, wear tinted glasses my child).” Neena Gupta's post received a lot of love from her fans on social media. Her daughter Masaba Gupta wrote, “Lol,” while others dropped heart emojis.





A few weeks ago, Neena Gupta shared a video of herself dancing. The 63-year-old actress captioned the post with just one word: "Salsa" and added a dancing emoji.

In the comments section, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap commented: "You are amazing Neena ji." See the post shared by Neena Gupta here:





Before that Neena Gupta posted a video of herself working out. "Just started but showing off," she captioned the post.





Neena Gupta has had two back-to-back releases with Goodbye and Uunchai. She shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in both of them. Speaking about her experience of working on Uunchai, Neena Gupta in a conversation with PTI said, “I felt fortunate that Sooraj Ji called me and gave me a role in a very nice script. My only aim was to give my best because I wanted to work with him for many years and now I had that opportunity. I love the films they make.”

"For me, Rajshri Productions is really too big and while I was growing up I have often tried to meet Sooraj ji but never got the chance. Finally, I got this film, it is unbelievable," Neena Gupta added.

Neena Gupta is known for her work in films such as Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, and Kaarnama. More recently, the actress was seen in Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho. She also made her foray into the OTT medium with shows such as Masaba Masaba and Panchayat.