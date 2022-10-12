Just The Bollywood Wives Living Fabulous Lives In The Maldives

Neelam with friends. (courtesy: neelamkotharisoni)

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh always “have a blast” whenever they are together. It doesn't matter whether they are in Mumbai or in the Maldives, where the group was recently on workation. On Wednesday, Neelam Kothari posted a montage of her priceless moments with her squad at the beach destination. In a few snaps, they are seen chilling in PJs while other pictures show them having a gala time at dinner. “We have a blast no matter where we go,” wrote Neelam. Needless to say, her BFFs were the first ones to rush to the comments section to drop red heart icons. Fans loved their no-make-up looks in the video. “You all are just as cute without make-up as you all are with it,” wrote one user. Another commented: “Beautiful.” Many also quizzed about the third season of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

See Neelam Kothari's post here:

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh truly give us friendship goals. Even when they are working, they make the most of the time they spend together. For example, see this video collage shared by Seema. “One of my favourite songs and some of my favourite girls. Mad mad 2 days in the Maldives doing what we do best together,” she captioned it along with the hashtags “Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives” and “on location.”

Even to Maheep Kapoor “work feels like a holiday” when she's with her squad.

The group ended their trip to the Maldives “on a high” note, as seen in these pictures and videos posted by Seema Sajdeh.

On Wednesday morning, Bhavana Pandey selected some more pictures from her Maldives album to share on Instagram. She is seen basking in the sun and enjoying the scenic beauty of the island in the images. “When the blue sky meets the blue sea,” she wrote.

Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh also ticked off “late-night swims” from their vacation bucket list.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives– seasons 1 and 2 - is a Netflix series based on the lives of four star-wives: Neelam Kothari, who is married to Samir Soni; Maheep Kapoor, who is Sanjay Kapoor's wife; Bhavana Pandey, married to Chunky Panday and Seema Sajdeh, who is the ex-wife of Sohail Khan.