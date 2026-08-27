'Needed Time To Process': Aditi Sharma On Domestic Violence Case Against Husband, In-Laws

Television actor Aditi Sharma has opened up about the domestic violence case involving her husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, and his family, saying she needed time to process the situation before speaking about it publicly.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Times Now, Aditi said she is a private person and did not want to discuss her personal life until she was emotionally prepared. "I needed time to process," she said.

She explained that dealing with difficult circumstances and making major decisions can take time, which is why she chose not to immediately respond to the allegations in the public domain.

Aditi also spoke about the importance of having a support system during difficult times. She advised people facing similar situations to turn to their families for emotional support.

The actor also credited meditation with helping her cope with what she was going through.

Background

The actor had approached the Mumbai Police with a complaint alleging domestic violence and harassment. An FIR was subsequently registered at Goregaon Police Station on July 31, 2026.

The case names Aditi's husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, his mother Urmila Kaushik, 65, and sister Kirti Kaushik, 29. In her complaint, Aditi alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental harassment, assault, domestic violence and verbal abuse. She also alleged that remarks were made about her character.

Another allegation in the complaint concerns her streedhan, including jewellery given to her by her family as part of her marriage. Aditi claimed that her bridal jewellery was not returned to her despite repeated requests.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 3(5) (common intention), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 352 (intentional insult) and 85 (cruelty by a husband or his relatives against a married woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to her statement to the police, Aditi claimed that her husband's behaviour changed just two or three days after their wedding. She alleged that he began objecting to the clothes she wore and would pick arguments over seemingly minor issues.

She further alleged that Abhineet did not contribute towards household expenses and was financially dependent on her.

Aditi also accused her mother-in-law of keeping her wedding jewellery. The jewellery she mentioned in her complaint allegedly included gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, a mangalsutra and bangles. She claimed that she repeatedly asked for the jewellery to be returned but did not receive it.