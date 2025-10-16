Ishaan Khatter At NDTV World Summit 2025: All About The <i>Homebound</i> Actor

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, currently basking in the success of the film Homebound, is ready to make an appearance at the NDTV World Summit 2025. The 29-year-old will participate in an “exclusive Fireside Chat” during the session, Edge of the Unknown, scheduled for October 18.

Here is all you need to know about Ishaan Khatter:

Early Life and Education

Ishaan Khatter, born on November 1, 1995, is the son of Bollywood stars Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem. He is also the half-brother of Shahid Kapoor, as Neelima Azeem was previously married to veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

Ishaan Khatter studied at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai for 10 years before completing his education at Billabong High International School in the city. He also attended RIMS International School and Junior College.

Career And Achievements

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut as a child artist in Shahid Kapoor's 2005 family comedy-drama Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. He also served as an assistant director in Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Ishaan bagged his first lead role in director Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds, playing the role of Amir, a young drug dealer, in the 2017 thriller. He was crowned Best Actor at the International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey for the movie.

A year later, in 2018, Ishaan featured opposite debutant Janhvi Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The film, a remake of the popular Marathi romance drama Sairat, paved the way for Ishaan to win the prestigious IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year – Male.

Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in the Un Certain Regard category and received an astounding nine-minute standing ovation. The film is also India's official entry for the Oscars 2026.

About The NDTV World Summit 2025

The NDTV World Summit 2025, a two-day event, will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 17–18. Important figures from politics, business, technology, science and entertainment will attend the glittering ceremony. This year, the theme is "Risk, Resolve and Renewal.”