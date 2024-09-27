Exclusive: Asked About Her Opinion On <i>NBK 109</i> Co-Star Nandamuri Balakrishna's Controversies, Urvashi Rautela Said, "He's Professional And Respectful"

As anticipation builds for the upcoming project NBK109, starring the legendary Nandamuri Balakrishna, actress Urvashi Rautela has opened up about her experience working with the veteran actor. Known for his impressive body of work, Nandamuri Balakrishna's career has not been without its share of controversies. However, the actress' perspective sheds light on a different facet of the actor. In an interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, she said, "My experience working with Nandamuri Balakrishna on our upcoming project NBK109 has been incredibly positive. While there have been various opinions and statements about him in the media, my interactions with him have been nothing short of professional and respectful."

Urvashi Rautela spoke about the professionalism and dedication the veteran star brings to the set. "Nandamuri Balakrishna is a legendary actor with a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to his craft. On set, he has been focused, dedicated, and supportive. I have not witnessed or experienced any uncomfortable situations and the work environment has been collaborative and respectful."

Nandamuri Balakrishna, with his decades-long career in the film industry, is often at the centre of attention, courtesy his controversial statements and incidents. Reacting to this, Urvashi said, "It's important to recognize that every individual is multifaceted, and my experience with Balakrishna has been defined by his professionalism and passion for filmmaking. I'm looking forward to sharing this exciting project with our audience and am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such a distinguished actor."

On the professional front, Urvashi is set to appear in Baap, directed by Ahmed Khan. She will also feature in Welcome to the Jungle, which blends action and drama, and in the sequel, Kasoor 2. Additionally, she is working on an international single with Jason Derulo.