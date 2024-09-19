Advertisement

NDTV Exclusive: Urvashi Rautela, Straight Up On Dating Rumours With Rishabh Pant - "These Memes, Rumours Are Unfounded"

"It's important to address such matters with transparency and to concentrate on the truth rather than speculation," Urvashi Rautela told NDTV

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NDTV Exclusive: Urvashi Rautela, Straight Up On Dating Rumours With Rishabh Pant - "These Memes, Rumours Are Unfounded"
Urvashi Rautela and Rishab Pant shared this image. (courtesy: urvashirautela, rishabpant)
New Delhi:

Model-actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant have been the main characters on the Internet, courtesy their dating rumours. In an interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, the actress straight up dismissed the ongoing rumours about their relationship. She said, "Regarding the persistent rumours linking me with RP (Rishabh Pant), I want to clarify that these memes, rumours are unfounded. I prefer to keep my personal life private. My focus remains on my career and the work I am passionate about. It's important to address such matters with transparency and to concentrate on the truth rather than speculation. I don't understand why meme material pages get super excited."

Urvashi Rautela further elaborated on the challenges of dealing with constant scrutiny and unfounded rumours, stating, "Dealing with constant scrutiny and unfounded rumours about my personal life can be challenging. I handle it by focusing on how I can control my work and my personal growth. I choose to address rumours with clarity and honesty while maintaining my privacy and not letting speculation distract me from my career. Surrounding myself with supportive people and staying grounded in my values helps me manage the pressure and stay focused on my goals."

On the professional front, Urvashi is set to appear in NBK109 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, as well as in the film Baap, directed by Ahmed Khan. She will also feature in Welcome To The Jungle, which blends action and drama, and in the sequel, Kasoor 2. Additionally, she is working on an international single with Jason Derulo.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Urvashi Rautela, Urvashi Rautela And Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Kareena Kapoor's Tribute To Grandfather Raj Kapoor: "Carrying His Love And Lessons With Me"
NDTV Exclusive: Urvashi Rautela, Straight Up On Dating Rumours With Rishabh Pant - "These Memes, Rumours Are Unfounded"
Alia Bhatt's <i>Jigra</i> Teaser Gets Big Love From Sharvari, Janhvi-Arjun Kapoor And Others
Next Article
Alia Bhatt's Jigra Teaser Gets Big Love From Sharvari, Janhvi-Arjun Kapoor And Others
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com