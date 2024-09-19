NDTV Exclusive: Urvashi Rautela, Straight Up On Dating Rumours With Rishabh Pant - "These Memes, Rumours Are Unfounded"

Model-actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Rishabh Pant have been the main characters on the Internet, courtesy their dating rumours. In an interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, the actress straight up dismissed the ongoing rumours about their relationship. She said, "Regarding the persistent rumours linking me with RP (Rishabh Pant), I want to clarify that these memes, rumours are unfounded. I prefer to keep my personal life private. My focus remains on my career and the work I am passionate about. It's important to address such matters with transparency and to concentrate on the truth rather than speculation. I don't understand why meme material pages get super excited."

Urvashi Rautela further elaborated on the challenges of dealing with constant scrutiny and unfounded rumours, stating, "Dealing with constant scrutiny and unfounded rumours about my personal life can be challenging. I handle it by focusing on how I can control my work and my personal growth. I choose to address rumours with clarity and honesty while maintaining my privacy and not letting speculation distract me from my career. Surrounding myself with supportive people and staying grounded in my values helps me manage the pressure and stay focused on my goals."

On the professional front, Urvashi is set to appear in NBK109 alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, as well as in the film Baap, directed by Ahmed Khan. She will also feature in Welcome To The Jungle, which blends action and drama, and in the sequel, Kasoor 2. Additionally, she is working on an international single with Jason Derulo.