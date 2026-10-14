"<i>Nayyi Navelli</i> Will Show My Lighter Side": Yami Gautam

Yami is gearing up for the release of Nayyi Navelli, a horror-comedy directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan. The actress is stepping into a refreshingly different avatar as Mohini in Nayyi Navelli, playing a character that is full of surprises. Yami opens up about letting go, trusting her instincts and discovering the fun of playing a character who is truly hatke.

In a statement, Yami Gautam said, "I think audiences will see a side of me that is lighter, more spontaneous and a lot more playful. There's much more comedy, mischief and physicality in Mohini, and she gave me the freedom to let go of some of that control that you naturally have as an actor and just respond to what's happening in the moment. That was very refreshing for me. The dancing was another amazing experience. G. V. Prakash Kumar's music has such a playful, infectious quality, and Vijay Ganguly's choreography really brought that out."

She continued, "I got to let loose and really enjoy myself, which was a lot of fun. I also think Mohini has a very instinctive sense of humour. A lot of her reactions are unexpected, and sometimes the funniest moments come from simply trusting that instinct and not overthinking it. That was something I really enjoyed exploring. I feel like Mohini brought out a much more carefree, uninhibited side of me, and I hope audiences have fun discovering that side too!"

About Nayyi Navelli Trailer

The trailer sets up the premise with the arrival of picture-perfect bride Mohini (Yami Gautam) at her chaotic household in Meerut. She seems perfect, whipping up savouries and becoming everyone's favourite, but she's got eyes on her.

Soon, the themes unfold where, amid everyday chaos mingled with dark humour, a dark fantasy unravels, with supernatural elements and Indian folklore taking centre stage. This is Raavan Raj, and Yami Gautam is seen in an avatar like never before, that of a daayan.

"Treta yug mein ek raakshas ne apni shakti ko paane ke liye jaan laga di, naam toh suna hi hoga," looms Yami Gautami's voice.

And what it seems like is that all hell will break loose in Raavan Raj.

The premise also sets the stage for Yami to take on a character that appears to be quite different from her recent roles.

Nayyi Navelli is directed by Balaji Mohan, with Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma credited as writers. Aanand L Rai and Sharma are producing the film under Colour Yellow, marking the production house's first collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios. Music for the project has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Yami, meanwhile, was most recently seen in a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She has also led films such as Haq and Article 370 in recent years.

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