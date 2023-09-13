Nayanthara Tops This Week's Popular Indian Celebrities List. Husband Vignesh Shivan Sends Big Love

Image was posted by Vignesh Shivan. (courtesy: wikkiofficial)

Jawan star Nayanthara received the loudest shout out from her husband Vignesh Shivan after topping the charts of IMDB's popular Indian celebrities, a weekly feature that showcases the Indian stars trending globally. Nayanthara was followed by none other than her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee. Sharing the post on his Instagram feed, Nayanthara's husband Vignesh wrote a sweet message. It read, "proud of you Nayanthara #Thangamey." The story was reshared by Nayanthara as well on her social media feed with heart emojis.

This is what Vignesh Shivan posted:

This is how Nayanthara reacted to the post:

Now look at the post by IMDB:

Meanwhile, Nayanthara's latest film Jawan's total at the domestic box office is now ₹ 306.58 crore. Film critic Taran Adarsh predicts the film will end its first week in theatres with a "sensational total."

"Jawan is all set to post a sensational total in its extended Week 1. It's a new benchmark for Hindi films. Unprecedented, unimaginable. Thursday 65.50 cr, Friday 46.23 cr, Saturday 68.72 cr, Sunday 71.63 cr, Monday 30.50 cr, Tuesday 24 cr. Total: ₹ 306.58 cr. Hindi. India biz," posted Taran Adarsh. He also added the breakup from the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film which currently total over ₹ 39 crore.

#Jawan is all set to post a SENSATIONAL TOTAL in its *extended* Week 1… It's a NEW BENCHMARK for #Hindi films… UNPRECEDENTED - UNIMAGINABLE… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr, Tue 24 cr. Total: ₹ 306.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxofficepic.twitter.com/gWIldgCMY1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2023

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan has shared a montage, featuring scenes of his character Vikram Rathore in the film to celebrate Jawan's success. The clip, shared on Instagram, gives a glance at the intense face-off between Vikram Rathore (SRK aka Azad's father) and Vijay Sethupathi's Kaalie Gaikwaad. The clip was attached to a fierce dialogue that narrated the mightiness of Vikram Rathore. It says, “Woh ant hai toh main kaal hoon. Woh teer hai toh main dhaal hoon. Hum punya-paap se pare, chita se woh hathyaar hoon. Jo na tali woh shraap hoon. Main tumhara baap hoon.” Shah Rukh Khan has shared the video along with the caption, “Beta toh Beta….. Baap Re Baap!! Ab Na Rukna Chalne De.”

Jawan, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone (special appearance). The film, backed by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, was released on September 7.