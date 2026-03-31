Nayanthara To Co-Star With Salman Khan In Vamshi Paidipally's Film

Nayanthara is all set to share screen space with Salman Khan in an upcoming film directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

The production house welcomed Nayanthara on board with a grand note. They wrote X, "The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence #NAYANTHARA joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. It's an honour to have you on board for something truly special that's underway."

The film, backed by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, is expected to go on floors in April.

On Monday, Salman Khan made the grand announcement about the film and shared a post featuring himself with the director.

He wrote, "Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju. #Shirish @SVC_official @kuldeeprathor9 #RafiKazi."

While this is the first time Paidipally and Dil Raju are collaborating with Salman Khan, the director-producer duo has a successful history together. They have previously worked on films like Yevadu and Varisu.

With Nayanthara now joining the cast, expectations are high for a powerful on-screen pairing and a pan-India appeal.

What's Next For Salman Khan?

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the Galwan Valley conflict and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

The project is produced by Salman Khan Films and also stars Chitrangada Singh.

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