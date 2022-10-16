Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram Post Features Three Generations. See Pic

Navya with Shweta and Jaya Bachchan. (courtesy: navyananda)

Navya Naveli Nanda has treated her Insta family to an adorable picture featuring her Nani (grandmother) Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta Bachchan. In the image, Navya and Shweta pose for the camera flashing their million-dollar smile, while Jaya Bachchan can be seen laughing and looking at Navya. In the caption, she dropped ghost and heart emoticons. Soon after she shared the post, her followers flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "The most beautiful pic of beautiful three generations together," while another commented, "Beautiful"

Here have a look:

Navya Naveli Nanda often treats her Insta family to adorable pictures with her family. Recently, on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, she shared a major throwback picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "There never has, and never will be anyone like you happy birthday nana."

Here have a look:

A few weeks ago, she shared a picture with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan and captioned the post as, "Ma, Nani & (ghost emoticon)" Check out the post below:

She shared a solo picture of herself on Instagram and in the caption, she wrote, "There never has, and never will be anyone like you happy birthday nana." Check out the post below:

Navya Naveli Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda (Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda's son). She also has a younger brother Agastya who is soon going to make her Bollywood debut alongside Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

On the work front, Navya Naveli Nanda is the co-founder of Aara Health.