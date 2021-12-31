Navya Naveli Nanda's Delhi Winter Essentials Include 'Chai ' And...

Navya Naveli Nanda shared this image. (courtesy: navyananda)

Navya Naveli Nanda is busy enjoying the winter vibes of Delhi (going by her latest Instagram post). The entrepreneur shared pictures from her time there on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, Navya can be seen dressed in winterwear and she sits with a bonfire in front of her. In one of the shots, Navya can be seen posing with her father Nikhil Nanda. She captioned the post: "Chai and Chaarpai." In the comments section, Neetu Kapoor wrote: "Awww" along with a heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Navya attended the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. She was accompanied by her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Navya shared a picture from the sets and she captioned her post: "Yes mom, you are always right."

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of veteran actors Amitabh and Jay Bachchan, married Delhi-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000. In 2018, Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with the book Paradise Towers.