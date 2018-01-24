National Girl Child Day: What Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna And Other Celebs Posted

Highlights
T 2591 - A girls path in life is filled with tremendous odds for them. This #NationalGirlsChildDay, lets break down these barriers and let them reach for their dreams #MeriBetiMeriShakti@PlanIndiapic.twitter.com/vl27bGflmH— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 23, 2018
Every year, we celebrate #NationalGirlChildDay to increase awareness about equality. It's incredibly important for us to educate ourselves on the necessity of girls having access to education, nutrition & health care...— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 24, 2018
Know more, download my App - https://t.co/7IElee2rWRpic.twitter.com/PWESgqExFA
I have a little one, a year younger than my daughter whom I have promised to educate all the way through college-I urge you to educate one girl child each and help empower the next generation ! #BetiBachaoBetiPadhaohttps://t.co/tPCie8Lo8d— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) January 24, 2018
Twinkle Khanna turned producer with Akshay Kumar's PadMan, a film which talks about spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene. In an interview to BBC News, Twinkle Khanna had said, "I thought this was a remarkable story which really needed to reach every household in India, and globally, because I think the taboo around menstruation is not just in India, it's a global problem."
PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor, hits the screens on February 9.
Little girls with dreams, become women with greater visions. Here's to every girl, her every dream and to our hope for a safe and equal opportunity society for her! #NationalGirlChildDay— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 24, 2018
Actress Richa Chadha through her video message on National Girl Child Day, also takes on the United Nation's #HeforShe campaign, saying, "I got a thought on this National day go Girl Child that while we talk about government initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao but I think we need to discuss things like everyday sexism too." The #HeforShe campaign is an initiative by United Nations to 'make men and boys be the agents of change for equal rights of women.
Please raise your hands .. all those fathers who thank God everyday, every moment, for the gift of their daughters in their lives #NationalGirlsChildDay— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) January 24, 2018
Daughters are special! Appreciate them, admire them and respect them. Let them chase their dreams. #NationalGirlChildDaypic.twitter.com/6MIp9y9Unc— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 24, 2018
She is the exclamation mark in the happiest sentence that I could ever write. Daughters are angels. #NationalGirlChildDaypic.twitter.com/T3Y4h9rHNA— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 24, 2018
Retweeting an earlier tweet of mine relevant to be recalled on #NationalGirlChildDay— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 24, 2018
Meet Sandhya Puchalapalli, she is an inspiration to many in Andhra Pradesh and all over the world for fighting for rights of abandoned girls pic.twitter.com/Gi9i5dAFfK
We salute the skills, strengths and fortitude of the girl child.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2018
We are proud of the accomplishments of the girl child in various fields. #NationalGirlChildDaypic.twitter.com/7icXo4lUQV
The key objective of National Girl Child Day is to raise awareness about educating and empowering them.