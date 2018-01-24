National Girl Child Day: What Amitabh Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna And Other Celebs Posted

On National Girl Child Day, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Let us break down these barriers and let them reach for their dreams. Meri Beti Meri Shakti"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 24, 2018 21:00 IST
Amitabh Bachchan with daughter Shweta (Image courtesy- SrBachchan)

  1. National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year on January 24
  2. Twinkle Khanna tweeted, "I urge you to educate one girl child each"
  3. #NationalGirlChildDay is a mission to empower #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao
With an intent to add into the prominence of National Girl Child Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar tweeted their thoughts about the day. "A girl's path in life is filled with tremendous odds for them. This National Girl Child Day, let us break down these barriers and let them reach for their dreams. Meri Beti Meri Shakti," Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, along with pictures of daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Aaradhya. In an initiative to empower girl child, every year on January 24 is celebrated as the National Girl Child Day.

Read Big B's tweet here:
 

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor and Twinkle Khanna posted:
 
 

Twinkle Khanna turned producer with Akshay Kumar's PadMan, a film which talks about spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene. In an interview to BBC News, Twinkle Khanna had said, "I thought this was a remarkable story which really needed to reach every household in India, and globally, because I think the taboo around menstruation is not just in India, it's a global problem."

PadMan, also starring Sonam Kapoor, hits the screens on February 9.

Here's what other celebs posted.
 

Actress Richa Chadha through her video message on National Girl Child Day, also takes on the United Nation's #HeforShe campaign, saying, "I got a thought on this National day go Girl Child that while we talk about government initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao but I think we need to discuss things like everyday sexism too." The #HeforShe campaign is an initiative by United Nations to 'make men and boys be the agents of change for equal rights of women.
 
 

#NationalDayOftheGirlChild #HeForUs

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on


 
 
 
 

PM Modi tweeted this: 
 

The key objective of National Girl Child Day is to raise awareness about educating and empowering them.

