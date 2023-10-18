National Awards: Kareena Kapoor's Shout Out To All 'Deserving Winners.' Alia Bhatt Reacts

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt )

The 69th National Film Awards ceremony was held on Tuesday in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. A day after the ceremony ended, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor gave the loudest shout out to the National awardees via a social media post. The actress, who has been garnering praise for her performance in the Netflix original Jaane Jaan, shared a message on her Instagram story, congratulating the winners. Tagging Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Karan Johar among others, the star wrote, "To all the deserving winners at the National Film Awards, many congratulations. Big cheers to Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, SS Rajamouli, R. Madhavan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi." The Jab We Met actor signed off with a special mention to the "legendary Waheeda Ji, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Alia Bhatt, who has always been vocal about her love and admiration for Kareena Kapoor, replied to the post with a "love you Bebo."

Ranbir Kapoor was wife Alia Bhatt's plus-one at the 69th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi today. Alia was awarded for her performance as a real-life sex worker turned political activist in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was presented with the Silver Lotus and a certificate by President Murmu. As Alia posed with President Murmu, her husband Ranbir Kapoor was spotted capturing the moment on his phone.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt had two big releases this year – Karan Johar's blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh and her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone starring Gal Gadot. She recently began work on her new film Jigra.