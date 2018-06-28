Nargis Fakhri Shares Another Hand-In-Hand Pic With Her 'Love'

Nargis Fakhri Instagrammed this photo (courtesy nargisfakhri)

Highlights Nargis shared yet another loved-up photo with Matt Alonzo "It's a rollercoaster called life. With my love Matt Alonzo," she said Matt Alonzo is an American director, video editor and filmmaker

Have you seen Nargis Fakhri's entries from her Venice getaway? Nargis' many Instagram stories and posts reveal that she was not vacationing alone - Nargis' trip to Italy was with her "love" Matt Alonzo. Yep, Nargis is dating Matt Alonzo, who has been identified as a US-based filmmaker and video editor. Nargis trended a great deal recently after she posted a hand-in-hand photo with Matt, and we spotted something similar yet again on her Instagram page recently. Nargis and Matt, who have been holidaying in Italy for a while now, wrapped the couple's tour with special photo clicked at the Marco Polo Airport, Venice, and an even more special caption, courtesy the 38-year-old actress.



"It's a rollercoaster called life. With my love Matt Alonzo," she captioned the photo, in which the duo can be seen holding hands.





Here are more loved up memories from Nargis' Venice travel diaries:

#sunset @mattalonzo A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on Jun 26, 2018 at 11:48am PDT



After the Internet started taking notice of photos of Nargis and Matt Alonzo on the duo's Instagram feeds, a section of netizens wondered and asked out aloud in the comments section: "Where is Uday Chopra?" For the uninitiated, a reported romance between Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra did the rounds on the Internet for years but after Christmas last year, references to Matt Alonzo as her probable new love-interest cropped up after both Nargis and Matt uploaded photos with each other on Christmas. However, both their Christmas posts appear to have been deleted from social media but many new ones have made up for the missing pictures.



