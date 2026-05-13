Namashi Chakraborty Recalls Being 'Shooed Out' Of <i>Bengal Files</i> Kolkata Event: "Truth Doesn't Have Any Religion"

For Namashi Chakraborty, May 15 is going to be extra special.

While his upcoming film Aakhri Sawal is gearing up for a nationwide theatrical release on May 15, 2026, another one of his films, The Bengal Files, is finally set to release in West Bengal on the very same day after months of controversy and anticipation.

The Bengal Files originally released in theatres across India on September 5, 2025, but did not release in West Bengal at the time. Following the BJP's major victory in the recent state elections, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is finally set to hit cinemas across Bengal this Friday.

Speaking to NDTV during promotions for Aakhri Sawal, Namashi opened up about how emotional the moment feels for him and recalled the resistance the team allegedly faced during the film's promotions last year.

"I am very glad that the film is finally releasing. I remember when we had gone (to West Bengal) for the trailer launch (of The Bengal Files) in August, we were not even allowed to screen the trailer. We were almost shooed out of the event. I realised that democracy was at a cusp in West Bengal at that point of time," said Namashi.

The actor added, "But I am so glad that now the film is finally coming out and I hope people in West Bengal, not just Hindus but every person living in Bengal, watches the film because the truth doesn't have a religion, the truth is just the truth."

Namashi is also looking forward to the release of Aakhri Sawal, which stars Sanjay Dutt in the lead alongside Amit Sadh and Neetu Chandra.

During the same interaction with NDTV, Amit Sadh spoke about sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt and recalled an intense moment from the sets of Aakhri Sawal, where he plays a journalist in the film.

Recalling an incident from the shoot, Amit said there was a scene involving a heated confrontation between Namashi's character and Sanjay Dutt's character. Namashi got into his full form and became extremely loud while enacting the moment opposite Dutt.

"Cut bolte hi usne haath jod liye aur sir, sir, sir karne laga (He started apologising to Sanjay Dutt, kept saying 'sir, sir, sir' after cut)," Amit said, recalling how the actor immediately became nervous after the shot ended.

Amit revealed that he could completely relate to the feeling because he had experienced something similar while acting opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Sarkar.

"I told him I understand exactly how he feels because when I was shooting with Bachchan saab in Sarkar, I also got carried away in a scene and then suddenly realised Shahenshah himself was sitting in front of me," he shared.

Calling it an honour to work with Sanjay Dutt, Amit added, "We have all grown up watching his films. To share screen space with Sanju sir is a huge honour."

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang, Aakhri Sawal is presented by Nikhil Nanda and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt. The film is co-produced by Puneet Nanda, Dr Deepak Singh, Gaurav Dubey and Ujjwal Anand.

Following the growing nationwide buzz around the film, the team is now headed to Kolkata for a grand press conference on May 14 ahead of the release. Adding to the excitement, veteran superstar and Namashi Chakraborty's father, Mithun Chakraborty will also join the cast for the special promotional event.

Interestingly, both Namashi Chakraborty and Mithun Chakraborty starred in The Bengal Files but didn't share screen space in the movie.

Also Read | The Bengal Files Review: This Vivek Agnihotri Film Is Disturbingly Graphic, Gory And Gruesome