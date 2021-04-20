Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh's 2-Month-Old Son Undergoes Surgery. 'Tears Wouldn't Stop,' She Writes

Jankee Parekh shared this photo. (Image courtesy: jank_ee )

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's baby son has recently undergone a surgery. The little munchkin was diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia and after the doctors "advised immediate surgical intervention," the couple prepared their baby, who was born on February 3, in the best way possible for the surgery. Sharing her ordeal with the surgery, Jankee Parekh wrote in an Instagram post on Monday: "Almost thought would not share this, but seeing so many of you open up your lives to me, I feel so much more courage to share my story, now. 3 weeks ago, our little 'Sufi' was diagnosed with Bilateral lnguinal Hernia and the doctors advised immediate surgical intervention. In spite of it being a safe surgical procedure in infants, just the thought of having my little one having to undergo a surgery under general anesthesia broke my heart. The day I found out, tears wouldn't stop."

She then shared how she prepared her baby for the surgery: "My next 3 nights went in preparing him for the procedure. What worried me was the fact that he had to fast for 4 hours before and 2 hours after surgery as he was going to be administered anesthesia. So, until the day of the surgery, I would wake him up every night at 3 am, feed him & then time his sleep pattern making sure that he doesn't wake up for the next 4.5 hours & if he did, I didn't feed him immediately. My plan was to mimic the day of the surgery, so that his body clock gets trained for the procedure & he doesn't wake up earlier & ask for milk. Besides that, I kept talking to him about how he needs to sleep for longer on that day, how we are going to get through this together. He would keep staring at my face & listen attentively. Or atleast that's what I thought."

"Cut to the day of the surgery, the day when he turned 2 months. Sufi behaved exactly the way we planned. He slept till the time I handed him over to the surgeon in the OT. Post the surgery, when he woke up, the next whole hour I just spoke to him on how well he did, what a champ he's been through it all & how he needs to wait just a little bit longer for milk. I was just amazed at how this boy who needs milk every 2 hours patiently waited for 7 hours in total before getting his feed. The smile on his face after he got milk was just priceless," she added.

Nakuul Mehta has worked in TV shows like Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi and Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.