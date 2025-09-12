<i>Do You Wanna Partner</i> Actor Nakuul Mehta To NDTV: "I Open Up Far More To My Female Friends Than To My Male Friends"

Popular television actor Nakuul Mehta will share screen space with Tamannaah and Diana Penty in the Amazon Prime original Do You Wanna Partner, blending comedy and drama to explore the highs and lows of friendship.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and Archit Kumar, the show follows two best friends who take the plunge into entrepreneurship by launching their own alcohol start-up. Celebrating female friendship in an unapologetically fun way, the series is set to premiere today, September 12, 2025.

During his media interaction, Mehta offered a refreshingly candid look at how male friendships often function differently. He admitted that even in his closest circles, conversations tend to stay on the surface. "Now that I'm hitting midlife, I have close friends I can reach out to and say, 'How are you doing? Do you want to talk?'" he said. "Earlier it would be, 'You want to grab a beer?' But now it's all about detox. We spend hours talking around everything else, and it's only when it's time to leave that you actually start opening up."

He also reflected on how he instinctively turns to female friends when he needs to be vulnerable. "I open up far more to my female friends than to my male friends," he said. "I don't know what it is about female energy, but it feels more grounding. For men, it's still harder."

Mehta credits his wife, Jankee, for helping him deal with his emotional struggles. They married in 2012 and are parents to two children - son Sufi, and daughter Rumi. "She just makes me talk," he said with a smile. "Because it's hard sometimes for us men to talk."

He went on to reflect on another dynamic his wife has pointed out, his instinct to give advice, especially to people starting out in the industry. "She thinks I sometimes give unsolicited advice, and I may not need to," he said.

"Sometimes all people need is hope, not the other side of the story. But I just feel that because I didn't have that when I was starting out, maybe I can share. And then it becomes oversharing."

The show champions female friendships from the outset. But Mehta's candid take on male friendships made the journey meaningful off-screen.