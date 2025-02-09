Naga Chaitanya Says Ex-Wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has "Moved On" Amid Actress' Dating Rumours With Raj Nidimoru

Naga Chaitanya broke his silence about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and shared that even she has "moved on" in her life. The statement comes amid the ongoing dating rumours involving Samantha and Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru.

During his appearance on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, he said, "I've moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy and we have so much respect for each other. It's not like it's only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?"

He added, "We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way. What more explanation is needed, I don't understand. I'm hoping the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic or gossip. It became entertainment."

Opening up about his decision to split from Samantha, he said, "It was for the betterment of whoever was involved in the marriage... Whatever the decision was, it was a very conscious decision after much thought and with a lot of respect for the other person. I'm saying this because it's a very sensitive topic for me. I come from a broken family. I'm a child from a broken family so I know what the experience is like. I will think 1000 times before breaking a relationship because I know the repercussions... It was a mutual decision."

"It's not like it happened overnight for me to feel down. I feel bad that it happened but everything happens for a reason. You build yourself, you keep progressing and you will find the right path soon. That's happened to me," he concluded.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu married in 2017 but got separated in 2021. Naga Chaitanya is now married to actress Sobhita Dhulipala.