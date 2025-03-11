<i>Nadaaniyan</i>: Ibrahim Ali Khan Re-Shares His Film's Ratings After A Fan Removes All One-Star Reviews

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his acting debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan. The romantic drama also featuring Khushi Kapoor, dropped on the OTT platform on March 7, 2025.

Nadaaniyan opened to mixed reviews with a certain section of the masses criticising the lead cast for their performances. Some fans, however, have been showering love on the movie. One such post has caught the attention of Ibrahim.

On Monday (March 10), Ibrahim re-shared a fan's post on his Instagram Stories. The picture in question was a screenshot presenting Nadaaniyan's IMDb rating. The statistics showed that Nadaaniyan recorded a 4.5/10 rating. Additionally, it mentioned the percentage of users who gave the movie a score between 6-10.

The fan's side note said, “Almost 75% gave it (Nadaaniyan) 10 stars on IMDB.”

Have a look here:

Instagram/ibrahimsishq

Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam, is produced by Karan Johar under his Dharmatic Entertainment banner. Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj are also a part of the movie.

Previously, Mahima Chaudhry reacted to Nadaaniyan's negative reviews.

In an interaction with DNA, she said, “The negative reviews are okay. The audience is divided. Whether it was Animal or any other film in the past, they were criticised. Some people like real cinema, some like make-believe. I sometimes wanted to watch real cinema. Sometimes I want to watch something easy. It will always be divided."

Ibrahim's sister, actress Sara Ali Khan gave a shoutout to her brother after Nadaaniyan's premiere.

Dropping a glimpse from the film on her Instagram Stories, Sara wrote, “Brother when are you going to stop blowing up??? (I really hope never). I still remember I used to rag little Iggy who could be a drag. But now seriously Darshak's don't mean to brag but mera bhai ka alag hai swag. Fateh kar raja lehrakar flag. (My brother's swag hits different. Conquer, O King, and wave the flag")

Instagram/Sara Ali Khan

Coming to Nadaaniyan, the film is about a young couple, Pia (Khushi Kapoor) and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan) who enter a sham relationship but soon their equation turns complicated.