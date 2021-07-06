'My Raji,' Writes Mandira Bedi With Pic Of Late Husband Raj Kaushal

A file photo of Mandira Bedi with Raj Kaushal. (courtesy mandybedi)

Mandira Bedi, on Monday night, shared another emotional post remembering her husband and late filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who died due to cardiac arrest last week in Mumbai. He was 49. The actress shared a throwback picture of herself along with Raj Kaishal and she wrote: "#rip my Raji." Earlier during the day, Mandira Bedi posted a set of throwback pictures of herself with her husband on her Instagram profile and she added a broken heart emoji. After Raj Kaushal's death, Mandira Bedi changed her Instagram profile picture to a black screen.

Mandira Bedi married Raj Kaushal in the year 1999. Their son Vir, now 10, was born in 2011. Mandira and Raj Kaushal, who previously revealed they wanted to adopt a daughter, welcomed Tara into the family in July last year. She is 4. Over the weekend, Mandira Bedi hosted a prayer meet for Raj Kaushal at their residence, which was attended by close friends. Mouni Roy, Vidya Malavade, actor Ashish Chowdhry's wife Samita paid their respects to the late filmmaker.

Raj Kaushal, who was also a writer and a director, had backed several films, including Onir's 2005 movie My Brother... Nikhil... He had also directed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhie Kabhie, Shaadi Ka Ladoo (also featuring Mandira Bedi) and Anthony Kaun Hai. He started his career as a copywriter. Raj Kaushal also started his own advertising production company in 1998 and went on to direct over 800 commercials.