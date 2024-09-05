<i>GOAT</i> Producer Archana Kalpathi's Post For Vijay: "No Words Needed"

The wait is over. South superstar Vijay's Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) has arrived in the theatres today (September 5). Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the action entertainer is produced under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Hours after GOAT's release, the CEO of the production company Archana Kalpathi extended her warm wishes for the movie, with a special mention of Vijay. Sharing a photograph with the actor on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “No words needed. My G.O.A.T. Thalapathy Vijay na.” The picture captures Archana having a friendly banter with Vijay, presumably from the film set.

Ahead of the film's release, director Venkat Prabhu wrote on X, "You guys don't need to watch any movie before coming for #TheGreatestOfAllTime just come and have fun! It's all yours Let's celebrate our #Thalapathy in theatres! The #GOAT is here! Another three hours to go world."

Ahead of GOAT's release, Archana Kalpathi engaged in an interaction with India Today where she talked about the film, working with Vijay and her special message to the audience. Revealing that GOAT had no connection to politics, she said, “This is a complete action entertainer and has nothing to do with politics. He has been doing a lot of serious movies and, as a fan, I missed his movies like Pokkiri or Thuppaki, which had action woven into them.”

Archana added, “My only request to the audience is for them to come with an open mind. We have tried a lot of new things. Try not to read all the spoilers. I'm confident that the film will have a repeat audience as it has a lot of layers. But, when you see it for the first time without knowing the script, it will elevate the experience.”

Apart from Vijay, Greatest Of All Time also features Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer and Jayaram. The music of the film is by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Vijay is playing a double role in GOAT.

Vijay, known as Thalapathy among his fans, was last seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. The actor made a plunge into politics this year by launching his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.