'My Friends Would Just Watch In Disbelief': Kareena Kapoor On Craving Pizza During Pregnancy

Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy diet included lots of pizza - her words. The 40-year-old actress revealed in an Instagram post that she had major pizza cravings during her pregnancies. She dealt with it by devouring pizzas to her heart's content. With a play of words, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Here's an interesting thing you guys 'knead' to know about me. When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief. I've captured this and more of my pregnancy journey in my book." Kareena recently launched her new book - Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, which is all about both her pregnancy experiences.

Pregnant or not, Kareena is a forever pizza lover: "PS - I still am a huge pizza aficionadough," she added.

On Instagram recently, Kareena revealed that she had major cravings for a wine and desserts during her pregnancies. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are parents to two sons - Taimur was born in 2016 while they welcomed Jeh in February this year.

In an Instagram story, Kareena confessed that during her pregnancy days, she received "unsolicited parenting advice", was "worried about the stretch marks", "shopped excessively for baby products" and spent a huge amount of time browsing on Google for baby care tips.

In terms of films, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, the shooting of which she wrapped in her early pregnancy months. Kareena also has Karan Johar's much awaited period piece Takht in her line-up.