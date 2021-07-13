'My Baby Strongest': Mouni Roy's Note To BFF Mandira Bedi After Her Husband's Death

Mouni Roy shared this photo. (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy, on Tuesday, shared an encouraging note for her BFF and actress Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal last month. Mouni Roy and Mandira Bedi are good friends and after Raj Kaushal's death, the Naagin actress was photographed outside Mandira Bedi's house. Raj Kaushal died due to cardiac arrest at the age of 49 on June 30. Mouni Roy also attended Raj Kaushal's prayer meet on July 4. Sharing two throwback pictures of herself and Mandira Bedi, Mouni Roy wrote: "My baby strongest" with a black heart icon. Take a look:

After attending Raj Kaushal's prayer meet, Mouni Roy shared this on Instagram:

Mandira and Raj married in 1999. The duo welcomed son Vir on June 17, 2011. The couple had adopted Tara, who is just four years old, in July last year. After the death of her husband, Mandira Bedi posted a couple of photos with Raj Kaushal and accompanied them with a broken heart icon.

In a tweet earlier this month, Mandira Bedi shared a throwback photo of herself and Raj Kaushal and wrote: "My Raji" with a broken heart emoji.

Raj Kaushal was known for directing movies such as Anthony Kaun Hai?, Shaadi Ka Laddoo (also featuring Mandira Bedi) and Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, which released in 1999. He also produced the last two films.

Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Naam Gum Jaayega, Meerabai Not Out and Saaho. She is best-known for her titular role in TV show Shanti.