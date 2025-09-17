Muzammil Ibrahim Opens Up About Losing Out On <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i>: "Was Expecting Ayan To Send Script, But..."

Model-turned-actor Muzammil Ibrahim once revealed to TV host and podcaster Siddharth Kannan how he had suggested Deepika Padukone, who he dated for 2 years, to Ayan Mukerji for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In another interview with Hindi Rush recently, Muzammil also mentioned how he was expecting a script for the same film from Ayan, describing it as a "misunderstanding".

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Muzammil Ibrahim once again addressed the casting issues he faced with Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

He said, "I think it got stuck at casting. I spoke to Ayan about it later, and we clarified it as well. It was a misunderstanding. I was expecting that Ayan would send me the script, but he didn't. And perhaps, it was my fault that I didn't ask for it, that Ayan, you told me you would give me the script."

Furthermore, he added, "That communication was being done via the casting people, even though Ayan and I were very good friends at the time. We had been discussing the process, but when the conversation shifted towards casting, I don't know how they conducted the communication. Even the casting guys play a lot of games."

When Muzammil Ibrahim Suggested Deepika Padukone's Name For Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Muzammil Ibrahim had earlier revealed on Siddharth Kannan's podcast that Ayan Mukerji wanted to cast him in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The model added that he was going to play Aditya Roy Kapur's role, Avi, in the film.

Speaking about how Kiran Rao liked him in his debut film Dhokha, Muzammil had told Siddharth Kannan, "Ayan liked me a lot. He told me that he was writing Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani keeping me in mind. He would often discuss casting with me-whether he should take Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif... He would discuss this with me. We were very close. Deepika was the right cast for that film, and I told him the same thing."

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Plot

The story of the film revolves around four former schoolmates who go on a trek to Manali. Deepika plays the role of a shy medical student named Naina who falls in love with Bunny, a brat, played by Ranbir Kapoor. The story then unravels to show how the stars align for them to end up together.

In A Nutshell

Muzammil Ibrahim recently cleared the air once again regarding the script mix-up with Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He added that he spoke to Ayan Mukerji later and clarified the confusion.

