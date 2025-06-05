Muzammil Ibrahim Says He Dated Deepika Padukone For 2 Years: "She Asked Me Out, I Broke Up With Her"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Deepika Padukone moved to Mumbai in the 2000s to pursue modeling and acting. Muzammil Ibrahim revealed they dated for two years during her initial career phase. He stated that Deepika asked him out, but he ultimately ended their relationship.

Deepika Padukone moved to Mumbai in the 2000s. She started out as a successful model and eventually debuted in Bollywood. Back then, the actress was in a relationship with Muzammil Ibrahim, who was also trying to establish himself in the modelling industry.

In a recent conversation with TV host and podcaster Siddharth Kannan, Muzammil has now revealed elaborate details of his 2-year relationship with Deepika. She had asked him out, he says, and that eventually he broke up with her. He further added how they would go on dates in a rickshaw as they did not have a lot of money to spend.

What Muzammil Ibrahim Said

Model-turned-actor Muzammil Ibrahim recently spoke about his relationship with Deepika Padukone. The two dated for two years when Deepika had moved to Mumbai.

Muzammil told Siddharth Kannan, "We were in a relationship for two years. She was very confident because she is Prakash Padukone's daughter so everyone knew about her."

Furthermore he revealed that it was Deepika who had asked him out, but he was the one who broke up with her.

He added, "I was a star at that time, she was not. She is a superstar now. Everyone knows her, nobody knows me. I am a big fan. I love watching her movies. She is a beautiful woman. She is doing so great but the fact is what it is. Before she got married, we would talk sometimes."

Recalling how they did not have enough money, Muzammil shared they would go on "cute dates" in a rickshaw.

He revealed, "We were kids then. We would go on dates in a rickshaw in the rain. That was very cute. I had more money than her because I had started earning better. Then I bought a car and she was very happy about that. These things are very memorable because I have not been on a date in a rickshaw since then, and we were so happy even though we had no money."

He concluded by saying how on one of her birthdays, the DJ kept on playing her favourite song on loop. The reason was that the DJ was his friend, and hence Deepika's request was top priority.

Deepika Padukone's Relationships

Deepika Padukone's most-talked about relationship was with actor Ranbir Kapoor. The two dated from 2007 to 2010.

She then fell in love with Ranveer Singh on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela. The two got married in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024.

Work

On the work front, Deepika Padukone, at the moment, is embroiled in a massive controversy over her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The actress was replaced by Triptii Dimri over "unprofessional" demands for reasonable work hours, refusal to film certain intimate scenes, and asking for a profit-sharing settlement.