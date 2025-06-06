Muzammil Ibrahim On Ayan Mukerji Writing <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i> For Him: "I Told Him Deepika Padukone Is Right For It"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Muzammil Ibrahim revealed Ayan Mukerji wrote Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with him in mind. He was originally considered for Aditya Roy Kapur’s role of Avi in the film. Casting agents interfered, causing a misunderstanding and Ibrahim lost the role.

Model-turned-actor Muzammil Ibrahim has been trending since last evening, after his revelation that he dated Deepika Padukone for 2 years. While the internet was just about getting over it, another statement made by him started making the rounds.

Ibrahim has now revealed that Ayan Mukerji had written Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani keeping him in mind. Furthermore, he added that he was supposed to play Aditya Roy Kapur's character Avi in the film. Muzammil also mentioned how this had nothing to do with his relationship with Deepika Padukone.

What's Happening

Muzammil Ibrahim recently revealed that Ayan Mukerji wanted to cast him in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

The model added that he was going to play Aditya Roy Kapur's role Avi in the film.

Speaking of how Kiran Rao liked him in his debut film Dhokha, Muzammil told Siddharth Kannan, "Ayan liked me a lot. He told me that he was writing Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani keeping me in mind. He would often discuss casting with me, if he should take Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif... He would discuss this with me. We were very close. Deepika was the right cast for that film and I told him the same thing."

He added, "What happened was... it went to the casting agents later on. And I hashed it out for a long time because there was a misunderstanding between me and Ayan for a long time as to why he didn't cast me."

Ibrahim then elaborated on how he eventually lost out on the film, as Ayan explained, "Ayan told me that he will give me the script to read. And the casting agents came in the way and what they did, and how they communicated between me and Ayan..."

"Ayan told me that I really wanted you in this film so obviously you feel... the casting agents really f**ked up things a lot. They have their own agendas and how they communicate things to the director. As long as things were between me and Ayan, we never had a slip. When it came to the casting agents, they did a lot of favouritism," concluded the model.

Muzammil On Hesitating To Call Ayan

Muzammil further shared that he knew Ranbir and Ayan were close friends, which kept playing in his head.

Confessing how he was not sure if he should call Ayan, he said, "I was thinking that since he hasn't given me a script, is my role too tiny? He also told me that the casting will take the lead from here so it was not nice of me to ask him. Maybe I should have said something."

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Plot

The story of the film revolves around four former schoolmates who go on a trekking trip to Manali. Deepika plays the role of a shy medical student named Naina who falls in love with Bunny, a brat, played by Ranbir Kapoor. The story then unravels to show how the stars align for them to end up together.

In A Nutshell

Muzammil Ibrahim is currently trending online ever since he confessed about his 2-year relationship with Deepika Padukone when she had moved to Mumbai. He has now spoken about how Ayan Mukerji had envisioned Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with Muzammil playing the role of Aditya Roy Kapur in it.