Music Composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi Dies At 92

Indian music director Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi died in a Mumbai hospital on Monday, reports news agency PTI. He died at the age of 92. The legendry music composer, best known for his music in films such as Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, died after suffering from a lung ailment at Sujay Hospital in Juhu. "He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago owing to breathing issues and other age-related illnesses. He died at Sujay Hospital at around 9.30pm," a family friend told PTI. The last rites of Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, will be performed on Tuesday.

Khayyam was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan. Apart fromKabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, his other notable works include films such as Trishul, Noorie and Shola Aur Shabnam.

