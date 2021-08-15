Veteran Singer Jagjit Kaur, Wife Of Composer Khayyam, Dies At 93

A throwback of Jagjit Kaur. (courtesy: Bollywoodirect)

Veteran singer and wife of late music composer Khayyam, died at the age of 93 on Sunday moring, reported news agency ANI. "According to the late artist's spokesperson, Jagjit Kaur, the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, breathed her last around 6 am at her residence in Mumbai," stated the ANI report. The last rites of the veteran singer were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium, SV Road Vile Parle in Mumbai earlier on Sunday. Jagjit Kaur was best-known for singing tracks like Dekh Lo Aaj Humko from Bazaar and Pehle To Aankh Milana from the film Shola Aur Shabnam.

Jagjit Kaur began her musical career in the '50s. She also sang tracks for films like Posti and Dil-e-Nadan. She got married to Khayyam in 1954. She also sang a song in the Khayyam-composed memorable soundtracks of Umrao Jaan in 1981.

Her husband Khayyam died in a Mumbai hospital in August 2019. He died at the age of 92. The legendry music composer, best known for his music in films such as Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, died after suffering from a lung ailment at Sujay Hospital in Juhu.

Khayyam, who started his musical career at the age of 17, was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan. He was also honoured with the National Award and Filmfare Award. His other notable works included films such as Trishul, Noorie and Shola Aur Shabnam. He had also composed music for actress Meena Kumari's album I Write, I Recite.

