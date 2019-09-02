Pak PM Failed To Help Sikh Teen Converted To Islam: Amarinder Singh

Jagjit Kaur's family had sought help from Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for failing to help a teenage Sikh girl who was allegedly kidnapped and forcefully converted to Islam and married to a Muslim man.

In a tweet, Mr Singh blasted Imran Khan for allegedly failing to help Jagjit Kaur and offered to help Ms Kaur and her family settle in Punjab. The girl's family had sought help from Mr Khan.

"Even after so many days, @ImranKhanPTI has failed to help out Jagjit Kaur, forcibly converted & married against her wishes. I would like to extend my full support to the young girl & will be happy to have her & her family settle down in Punjab along with any help needed," Amarinder Singh tweeted.

In a video shared by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder S Sirsa last week, the family of the girl also said they are under threat.

"The girl who was abducted yesterday is my sister. She was threatened that her brothers and father would be shot if she did not accept Islam," said one of the brothers who identified himself as Manmohan Singh in the video.

"I request Imran Khan and Army Chief of Pakistan (Qamar Javed) Bajwa to help us in bringing the girl back so that it does not backfire on them on the Kartarpur and Kashmir issues," he added.

Under pressure, Pakistan's Punjab province constituted a high-level committee to negotiate with Sikhs angry over the issue. The girl's family claims she is 18-years-old.

The Sikh community in Pakistan's Nankana Sahib held protests demanding return of the girl back to her family. The girl on Saturday refused to go home fearing threat to her life. Earlier, she had told a court that she married Mohammad Hassan out of her own free will.

The incident has sparked protests in Delhi and other parts of the country as well.

