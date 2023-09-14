Mush Alert: Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday Wish From 'Lover Girl' Tahira Kashyap

Tahira shared this image. (Courtesy: TahiraKashyap)

Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday can't get better as he received the most romantic wish from his wife Tahira Kashyap. Ayushmann, who celebrates his 38th birthday today, also replied to Tahira's wish. Tahira shared a bunch of pictures with Ayushmann. In one of the pictures, Tahira kisses Ayushmann. In the rest of them, they are seen exuding romantic vibes. Tahira wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday soulmate @ayushmannk love you so much! You are the only one for whom I can dance till 4 in the morning and which we did! Even though my legs were wobbly beyond a point but Basanti didn't stop!! You bring so much happiness to everyone around you. There is just no one like you!Haal-e-dil elaan karti hun i loveeee you! Yours truly lover girl." Replying to her, Ayushmann wrote, "Thank you for making this birthday so special, you khoobsoorat soul."

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's post here:

Ekta Kapoor also shared an adorable wish for the birthday boy. The director-producer shared a throwback video of Ayushmann dancing to Lehmber Hussainpuri's Sadi Gali from the film Tanu Weds Manu. Ayushmann's wife, filmmaker-author Tahira Kashyap, is seen standing nearby and admiring her husband's dance moves. We can also spot Ayushmann's Dream Girl 2 co-star Ananya Panday in the frame. The video is from the success party of Dream Girl 2, which was hosted by Ekta Kapoor on September 6. In the caption, she wrote, "Happie birthday, Ayushmann Khurrana!!! I am sure you will have a goood one!! It's four years of Dream Girl 1 and also dream girls/boys. Bday!!!!!!"

Take a look at the post here:

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana are one of the rock-solid couples of Bollywood. They are proud parents to son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. Tahira is a cancer survivor. She has directed short movies like Pinni for the anthology Zindagi in Shorts , Sharmajee Ki Beti. Apart from her work, Tahira treats her fans to famjam posts. She also posts intriguing reel videos that throw light on her ideas about life and creativity. Meanwhile, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday.