Mush Alert: Allu Arjun's Anniversary Wish For 'Cutie' Sneha Reddy Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Allu Arjun shared this image. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha completed 13 years of marital bliss on Wednesday. Like every year, Allu Arjun dropped mushy photos with his "cutie" Sneha Reddy on the special occasion. He dropped a photo on his Instagram story alongside a touching note. Allu Arjun expressed his gratitude for Sneha's unwavering support and the peace she brings into his life. In the picture, Allu Arjun sported an off-white bandhgala suit. Sneha, on the other hand, was dressed in a silver-hued suit. The Pushpa actor also shared an unseen photo from his wedding. The caption read, "Happy anniversary cutie. It's been 13 years now. I have finished because of your company. I draw energy from your tranquility. Too many more till the end of time (sic)."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun represented Indian cinema on a global stage at the prestigious Berlin Film Festival, where he not only represented but also advocated for its recognition worldwide. Teasing fans with the possibility of expanding the immensely popular Pushpa franchise, his film Pushpa: The Rise garnered acclaim at the festival. For the unversed, his film, Pushpa: The Rise was screened at the film festival. During the event, Allu Arjun said, "You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise, and we have exciting ideas for the lineup."

Directed by the talented Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule is all set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. With stellar performances from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, the film is eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide. His upcoming projects also include Kortala Siva's directorial AA21, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's AA23, and ICON in his kitty.