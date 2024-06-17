Munjya Box Office Collection Day 10: Sharvari's Film Is At ₹ 53.80 Crore And Counting

Sharvari shared this image. (Image courtesy: sharvari)

Munjya is hitting all the right notes at the box office. On day 10, the film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, minted ₹8.50 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. With this, the comedy-drama crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the box office. Right now, the total collection stands at ₹53.80 crore. This movie is the third instalment in producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, following Stree and Bhediya. Munjya features Abhay Verma and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles. The story revolves around Abhay's character, Bittu, who visits his ancestral village and accidentally releases a ghost named Munjya. The film also features Mona Singh as Bittu's mother, Pammi.

A few days ago, Sharvari Wagh, who plays the role of Bela in Munjya, expressed gratitude for the love she has received since the film's release. In an interview with the news agency ANI, the actress said, “The amount of love that I have received from the audience, is something that I have been waiting for many years. I am out of words to thank the audience that they are going to the theatres and giving immense love to the movie. When I saw the movie in theatres with my mother, she told me that she is proud of me and those words mattered to me a lot. I was overwhelmed on seeing the reaction of the audience after watching the film.”

For his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Munjya 1.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Munjya feels far longer than its two hours because the mumbo-jumbo that it foists upon us gives way frequently to difficult-to-digest twaddle. It centres on a battle between a creature from the nether world and a youngster who has nightmares that he cannot wrap his head around. People think he is on drugs. He has a hard disavowing them of the suspicion.”

Released on June 7, Munjya has been backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik's Maddock Films.