Mrunal Thakur Slams News Reports That 'Sensationalized' Candid Interview

Jersey star Mrunal Thakur has urged the media to not quote her "out of context or cull out portions that might make for sensational headlines," referring to an interview she recently did with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. Several news portals ran articles based on the interview, focusing a quote that Mrunal gave on considering jumping off a local train as a college student. "Mrunal Thakur reveals she had suicidal thoughts" and other similar headlines trended on Thursday. In a tweet shared today, Mrunal said she stands by the interview but is dismayed that a part of it had been "misunderstood and sensationalized by several media outlets."

In her post, Mrunal Thakur wrote: "A recent interview I did - in which I spoke candidly about my childhood, and about my journey as an actor so far - appears to have been extracted out of context to highlight one sensitive topic that has been completely misunderstood and sensationalized by several media outlets. While I stand by the interview I did, incidents like these make public figures wary of speaking honestly to the media. I urge you to watch the interview in full, and I request my friends in the media not to quote me out of context or cull out portions that might make for sensational headlines."

In her interview, Mrunal, 29, spoke about her conservative upbringing, fearing that her family would marry her off by 23, opting for a degree in mass media only to discover she didn't enjoy it, and struggling with self-doubt and despair. She recalled travelling to college by local train; "I used to stand at the door and sometimes, I would feel like jumping off," she said.

Luckily for Mrunal Thakur, life worked out just fine. She was cast in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan while still in college. She later starred in the hit show Kumkum Bhagya and made her big screen debut in in the international production Love Sonia, released in 2018. Mrunal's screen credits include Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Toofaan opposite Farhan Akhtar. She was last seen in Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and has Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, coming up.