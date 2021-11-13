Mrunal Thakur's 'Leg Day' Workout Routine Is Not For Everyone

Mrunal Thakur in a still from the video. (courtesy mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur's latest Instagram post is making us go ROFL. It is from her gym session. The actress has shared how feels on a leg day. Mrunal has uploaded a series of pictures and videos from her workout regime on Instagram. The opening photo shows a happy Mrunal looking away from the camera. Next, we see her performing squats with weights. Hats off to her dedication here. Then, there is a snapshot of her post-workout look. The last one in the album features a pic of Mrunal's fitness trainer Rohit Nair. The actress called him a “cruel man” in the caption. Funny. Expressing her state of mind on a leg day, Mrunal wrote, “weights” along with lightbulb and sick emojis. Oh Mrunal, we feel for you. Most of us can relate to this. Don't you?

For her hashtags, Mrunal Thakur wrote, “learning,” “workout”, "workout motivation”, “leg day” and “fitness”. Here is the post:

Mrunal Thakur loves to interact with her online family. And, one of her Instagram Stories is proof. This time, the actress is trying to spread some positivity. The clip opens with Mrunal saying, “Hi, wanted to ask you. How are you?” The text on the clip reads, “Do yourself a favour and ask this question and for heaven sake don't lie to yourself.”

Mrunal Thakur shot this video on her way to work. Take a look:

A while back, Mrunal Thakur had shared a throwback memory from her trip to Switzerland. Just look at her expression here. Travel goals? Her caption read, “Over the mountains and through the woods”.

Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for the release of her film Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. Karthik Aaryan will be seen in the lead role. The movie will stream on Netflix from November 19.