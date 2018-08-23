Mrunal Thakur Says 'Love Sonia Is The Best Film To Start With'

Mrunal Thakur will make her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia (Courtesy mrunalofficial2016)

Mrunal Thakur, who is making her Bollywood debut with Tabrez Noorani's anticipated film Love Sonia, said that she is "extremely glad" to be part of the film and to be working with "talented actors", news agency IANS reported. "This is probably the best role, team and a film to start up with. I am extremely glad to debut amongst all the talented actors," IANS quoted Mrunal Thakur as saying. The trailer of Tabrez Noorani's film was released on Thursday and Mrunal plays the titular role of Sonia. Love Sonia is based on the dark world of prostitution and human trafficking and Mrunal hopes that through this film lots of girls can be saved. "I really hope that it reaches the world and a lot of girls can be saved. I am extremely proud to be associated with the whole team," Mrunal added.

Love Sonia is a story "inspired by real events" and the trailer of the film is guaranteed to leave you speechless. The story revolves around a 17-year-old village girl Sonia, who enters the big bad world of prostitution in search of her sister Preity, sold off to a pimp.

Watch the trailer of Love Sonia here.

A strong star cast has come together to put forth this gritty and heart wrenching tale of Sonia. The film features Freida Pinto, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao and Sai Tamhankar. The film also stars American actor Mark Duplass and Golden Globe Award-nominated actress Demi Moore.

Love Sonia premiered at the London Indian Film Festival in June. It also won the Best Indie Film Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2018.

Love Sonia will hit the screens of September 14.