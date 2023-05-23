Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur's Display Of 'Uncontrollable Happiness' Is Too Cute - Watch

Still from a video shared by Mrunal Thakur. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Bollywood star Mrunal Thakur is in a happy place, literally and figuratively. The actress has just made her debut at the Cannes film festival and has managed to impress fans with her fashion choices and presence at the prestigious event. Mrunal Thakur has been keeping fans updated and giving them a glimpse of the French Riviera through her social media posts. Latest on the list is a video of Mrunal – dressed in a black and white striped dress – walking and dancing on the streets of Cannes. In the caption, Mrunal Thakur gushed, “Warning: Dancing in stripes may cause uncontrollable happiness and spontaneous twirls!” The actress went on to tag her team in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Mrunal Thakur, who is representing the Vodka brand Grey Goose at the festival, made her red carpet debut last night in a structured white cut-out gown with a long train and oversized earrings. About her debut, she said: "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Replying to the post, Jannat Zubair Rahmani said, “Dreamy [heart-eye emoji].” Supriya Raina Shukla wrote, “Star. Keep shining [heart and heart-eye emoji].”

Mrunal Thakur began her career with television shows and rose to fame with her roles in popular shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan, among others. In 2014, she made her debut in films with the Marathi industry before establishing herself in Bollywood. After a riveting debut in Love Sonia, Mrunal Thakur also delivered noteworthy performances in films such as Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, and Ghost Stories. Last year, she made her Telugu debut with Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna in the hugely successful Sita Ramam. She also has a bunch of projects lined up including Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, and an untitled project alongside superstar Nani.